Illegal structures razed

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued its operation against illegal commercial activities and constructions here on Wednesday.

The operation was done under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas and Director Town Planning Zone Two Salman Mahfouz who took action against illegal constructions and commercial activities on Multan Road, Canal Road and Sabzazar Scheme and demolished multiple structures.

Officials said LDA teams demolished two commercial shops on Multan Road, an illegal commercial construction in Sabzazar, an illegal construction on Canal Road and Kattar Band Road and illegal constructions in Allama Iqbal Town and Murghazar Colony. On the occasion, heavy contingent of the enforcement wing and the police force was present.