Thursday January 19, 2023
11 die in road accidents

By Our Correspondent
January 19, 2023

LAHORE:Eleven people were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The PESD responded to 1,005 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 996 were injured. Around 511 people having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals.

