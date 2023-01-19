11 die in road accidents

LAHORE:Eleven people were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The PESD responded to 1,005 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 996 were injured. Around 511 people having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals.
LAHORE:A ground-breaking ceremony of UE Business School was held at DMAS-Lower mall Campus of University of Education,...
LAHORE:A seminar was held on Wednesday here at Government College University Lahore to discuss the impact of Covid-19...
LAHORE:Special Economic Zones Authority Chairman SM Naveed said on Wednesday that Special Economic Zones being...
LAHORE:Media persons from wider shades of print, electronic and digital forms, stressed the need to sensitise the...
LAHORE:The 13th Annual Alumni Reunion of the University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore is schedule to be...
LAHORE:The launching ceremony of Radio Pakistan’s serving Controller News, Sajjad Parvez’s first book titled “22...
Comments