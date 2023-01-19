Saad reviews PR five-year business plan

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique, has chaired a meeting at Ministry of Railways.
The minister appreciated and acknowledged the invaluable services of Zafar Zaman Ranjha, Secretary / Chairman Railways, who retired from government service on Wednesday after reaching superannuation. He commended his excellent efforts throughout his career which will serve as a benchmark for other railway officers.
The meeting reviewed railways five-year business plan which would be submitted in Supreme Court next week. The progress to establish office of Pakistan Railways at Gwadar also came under discussion. The minister desired that Action Plan be submitted for removal of Engineering Restrictions on railway track which causes delay to improve service delivery. A number of other expects relating to improve railway operations, service delivery and passenger facilitation were discussed.
