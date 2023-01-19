Over 10m children vaccinated so far against polio

LAHORE:The frontline polio workers of Punjab continued to go door-to-door as polio eradication campaign entered third day on Wednesday.

The Punjab province has so far vaccinated more than 10.35 million children in the ongoing national polio inoculation drive as it strives to build immunity of children in the polio low season which continues from October to May.

The immunity built in the low season helps the children get protection against the polio virus in high transmission season from June to September. This is the first campaign of the year 2023. The government has planned to conduct six campaigns throughout the year, which includes two national and four sub-national campaigns. It has constituted a workforce of over 200,000 polio workers to meet the target of vaccinating over 20.54 million children under five years of age.

In Lahore alone, Punjab has dispatched 1,4000 polio frontline workers to visit every household and vaccinate over 2 million children. As per admin data received, mega districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad are on track to hit high coverage. Lahore has so far vaccinated nearly 0.9 million children, while Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad have hit coverage of 0.4 million, 0.6 million and again 0.6 million respectively.

Although no child in Punjab has been paralysed with polio virus for the last two years but environmental samples obtained from mega cities indicate that the virus transmission was still going on. “In order to prevent the transmission, children need to be vaccinated with multiples doses of polio vaccine”, head of the polio programme in Punjab and Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Khizer Afzaal Chaudhry said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the ongoing drive, Punjab EOC head has embarked on a meticulous mission of monitoring the national immunization drive in Mianwali, Khushab, Talagang, Chakwal and Sargodha. In his surprise whirlwind visits the EOC head monitored campaign in hospitals, nomadic as well as priority community settlements and transit points.

Talking to polio teams and officials, the EOC head emphasised on improving quality of campaign and called for leaving no child behind without vaccine. Head of the polio programme expressed his satisfaction that for two years Punjab was polio-free but cautioned that the success against virus could be short-lived.

He underlined that in order to save children from paralysis multiple dozes of polio vaccine were required. So, vaccination of all children in every campaign was mandatory, Khizer stressed.

In the last leg of his visit the EOC head met with the Deputy Commissioner of Mianwali and paid visit to Talagang as well as Chakwal on Tuesday. During this interaction with the deputy commissioner of Mianwali he heaped praise on the district administration for involving seminaries and leading Ulema in the polio eradication drive.

During his visit to Talagang and Chakwal, the EOC head administered polio drops to children in the City Hospital. He also paid a visit to the transit site team and urged its members to stay alert.