Ban on private usury trade enforced in Punjab

LAHORE:The Punjab government took a milestone step under the leadership of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as prohibition of doing private usury business has been implemented and the gazette notification of “The Punjab Prohibition of Interest Loans Act 2022” has been issued. The chief minister stated that after the enforcement of law a ban has been imposed on doing private usury business across Punjab, adding that no one can make any transaction with regard to private usury across the province.

The CM asserted that those found involved in doing private usury business would be brought in the stern grip of law, adding that the one found involved in doing private usury business would be awarded 10-year punishment along with Rs5 lac fine. After the enforcement of law, the one receiving money from private usury in the past will now only return the real amount and will not have to pay additional amount as interest to the lender. He informed that a case would be registered against the person concerned for demanding additional amount as an interest in addition to the real amount. Any citizen can visit a police station and can get an FIR registered against those doing usury business. He maintained that interest is a curse and it has been declared a war against Allah Almighty, adding that with the enforcement of prohibition law with regard to doing private usury business is also a service to the religion of Islam.

He said that by adhering to the injunctions of Allah Almighty and Holy Prophet (PBUH) we have become successful, adding that those indulging into usury business would be raised from their graves with dark faces.