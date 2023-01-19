CITY PULSE

Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ until January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.
Choose your words carefully
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muzzumil Ruheel. Titled ‘Choose your words carefully’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Walk Among Trees
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Anushka Rustomji, Bibi Hajra, Faizan Naveed, Hira Nabi, Karim Ahmed Khan, Marium M Habib, Mehreen Murtaza and Shahana Rajani. Titled ‘Walk Among Trees’, the show will run at the gallery until January 25. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
A property dealer was deprived of Rs7 million in the Saddar area on Wednesday. The incident took place near the Zainab...
The Karachi Press Club on Wednesday held a condolence meeting in memory of the late deputy editor of daily Jang...
A court on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Rabistan Khan, who was arrested for allegedly...
Sindh Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president and former federal minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said rigging took...
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the Karachi Development Authority to remove encroachments on an...
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said his party has started a new political...
