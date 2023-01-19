CITY PULSE

Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ until January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.

Choose your words carefully

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muzzumil Ruheel. Titled ‘Choose your words carefully’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Walk Among Trees

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Anushka Rustomji, Bibi Hajra, Faizan Naveed, Hira Nabi, Karim Ahmed Khan, Marium M Habib, Mehreen Murtaza and Shahana Rajani. Titled ‘Walk Among Trees’, the show will run at the gallery until January 25. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.