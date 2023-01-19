Police impersonators rob Rs7m from estate agent

A property dealer was deprived of Rs7 million in the Saddar area on Wednesday. The incident took place near the Zainab Market, where according to the victim, some people in a white Corolla introduced themselves as policemen and started checking his car.

The victim said the police impersonators took out a bag full of money from his car and escaped with it. Police said the man who was deprived of Rs7 million was associated with the real estate business. Officials said they have started investigating the case following the complaint. Police said they are also looking for the CCTV camera footage to help them with their investigation.