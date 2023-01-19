PTI MPA gets bail in LG poll violence case

A court on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Rabistan Khan, who was arrested for allegedly beating up a rival Pakistan Peoples Party candidate during Sunday’s local government elections in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Khan, along party workers, was booked for beating up Hilal Rehmani and his supporters outside a polling station in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area. After hearing arguments, District and Sessions Judge (West) Obaid Ahmed Khan granted bail to the lawmaker against a surety of Rs50,000. He ordered the prison authorities to release him forthwith if his custody was not required in any other case. Khan was told to cooperate with the police in investigation.

Khan’s lawyer Zahoor Mahsud stated that his client was innocent as he was implicated in a false case. He alleged the PPP candidate and his goons attacked the MPA yet the FIR was lodged against him. He said an application had been submitted to the police for the registration of an FIR against them. The court was pleaded to grant post-arrest bail to the detained lawmaker.

A case was lodged against Khan and others under sections 324 (attempted murder), 337-A (punishment for shajjah) and 365 (abduction) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the PPP candidate.