PTI was targeted in LG polls to snatch its mandate, alleges Zaidi

Sindh Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former federal minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said rigging took place during the local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on Sunday that deliberately targeted the PTI in a bid to snatch its mandate.

“The forms and data collected by the PTI candidates clearly show that the party was targeted. Even though the JI was also a victim, but not on the same scale as us,” he said while addressing a press conference at the PTI Sindh Secretariat in Karachi on Wednesday.

Zaidi described the situation in Mehar, Dadu, where the PTI has won nine wards out of 14, but, he said, the PPP was trying to steal one ward from his party, “so we will likely be at 8”. The “Zardari mafia has gone crazy” and is using the police as their enforcers for political victimization, he alleged.

He condemned the arrest of Niaz Buriro, general secretary of the PTI in District Dadu, the candidate in Ward No. 6 MC Mehar and nominee for chairman of MC Mehar. The police despicably arrested him from his home at 4am and charged him with terrorism, as he exposed the PPP’s rigging in Mehar during a press conference on Tuesday.

Despite the orders given to police officers up to the rank of the SHO to ensure that he PTI did not win, he pointed out that the PTI won in Dadu, two towns and 40 UCs in Hyderabad, where the PTI had no representation in the past. He congratulated the PTI’s organisation in Dadu and Hyderabad on these achievements.

The PTI leader stated that no rational person would accept the results of the LG elections in Karachi. “I’m receiving phone calls from the diplomatic community wondering how the PPP could win in Karachi.”

He informed the media that of 10 UCs, Form 11 shows that the PTI won, but the final results indicated the opposite. In 14 UCs, the PTI was winning by a huge margin, but the results of one polling station/ward were being withheld and the returning officer was not giving the form as they were not present at the DC office or had disappeared. In another 14 UCs, the PTI won by slim margins but ended up being defeated due to a high number of rejected votes that coincidentally happened to be in favour of the PPP. He said he was in constant touch with JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem over the rigging issue.

Zaidi demanded that the election results be immediately corrected by the ECP, and state terrorism against and police harassment of PTI workers must also end or else the PTI would give a reaction throughout the country.

He conveyed a message to the political engineers that taking revenge for the KPK and Punjab assemblies being dissolved through the Karachi local elections would be foolish. By manipulating the public mandate in Karachi, the political engineers were damaging Pakistan as Karachi was the economic lifeline of the country, he remarked.

Zaidi concluded the press conference with a reminder to Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja that he would eventually meet Almighty Allah “like the rest of us, the ultimate judge” and would be answerable for his actions, so he should ponder upon this.