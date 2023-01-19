Parts of city hit by tension, snarl-ups as workers of rival parties protest against LG poll rigging

Parts of Karachi witnessed violent protests and massive traffic jams on Wednesday when workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Jamaat-e-Islami faced off during demonstrations against the alleged rigging in the second phase of the local government elections conducted in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on January 15.

Police said workers of the PTI and the PPP gathered outside Keamari’s deputy commissioner’s office, where they started chanting slogans against each other. The hateful slogans soon led to violence as activists from both parties started pelting stones at each other and the DC office become a battlefield.

The clash left many people, including news reporters Ali Mehdi and Farhan Ahmed of a private TV channel -- injured. Moreover, the windowpanes of a private property were broken around the office of the DC of the Keamari district.

The district police said in a statement that during the protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan in front of the DC Office, workers of a political party attacked the DC office. SSP Fida Hussain Janwari along with a heavy contingent reached the spot to control the situation.

The police had brought water cannons and other equipment to deal with any emergency. After hectic efforts, they managed to control the situation and made the protesters disperse. In District Malir, a protest took place outside the DC office; however, no violent incident was reported. Activists of the Jamaat-e-Islami chanted slogans against the ECP. The district police said the situation was brought under control immediately, and the protesters dispersed.

Meanwhile, JI workers protested at Teen Hati and Hino Chowrangi, as well as on University Road near the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The protest led to an hours-long traffic jam. A protest by PTI workers in the Qayyumabad area caused immense hardships for commuters on Korangi Road and the adjacent arteries in the evening hours.