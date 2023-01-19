Murad assures Jamaat of resolving ‘valid’ reservations on poll results

Amid multiple violent protests and conflicting claims about victory in the local government elections held in Karachi this past Sunday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Jamaat-e-Islami city chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman established telephonic contact on Wednesday as a step forward towards reconciliation between the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the JI.

Shah assured the JI chief that all “valid” reservations of his party about the LG poll results would be resolved. The CM also advised Rehman to contact the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the resolution of the polls-related issues concerning the ECP.

He also assured the JI leader that the provincial government would act impartially to resolve the polls-related issues of the party that were related to his government. According to the statement issued by the JI, Rehman had said during the telephonic conversation that the results of the LG elections should be announced as per the Form 11 of the ECP.

He told the CM that the JI had won 94 seats from Karachi, as per the results of the polls declared on Form 11. The CM assured the JI city chief of allaying his reservations in this regard.

Yaum-e-Tashakkur

Later, addressing a press conference at JI Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq, Rehman vowed to succeed in all the union councils won by the party in the LG elections in the city, and announced observing Yaum-e-Tashakkur (Thanksgiving Day) on Friday (tomorrow).

Flanked by the local leadership, he announced that JI Pakistan chief Sirajul Haq will also visit the city to thank the Karachiites for the expression of their trust in the party. He said that despite all the “rigging and hooliganism demonstrated by the PPP” during the LG polls, the JI won 94 UCs, and the respective presiding officers declared it on Form 11 and 12.

However, he claimed, the returning officers played the role of PPP workers, and not only delayed the results but also tampered with the records to fraudulently show the PPP winning the UCs won by other parties.

Explaining the process of post-poll rigging, he said that several ROs had allegedly expressed dishonesty and changed the records to help the PPP. He claimed that in several UCs, the seals of the ballot boxes were broken to add votes in the PPP’s favour.

He thanked the ECP for taking notice of the situation, and demanded taking strict notice of the conduct of the ROs involved. He also demanded that the bureaucracy and the chief secretary take notice of the ROs involved for bringing a bad name to the bureaucracy and the provincial administration.

He reiterated his vow to bring back all the due rights for Karachi and Karachiites, and to protect the mandate of Karachiites. He said the JI has been fighting for the nine UCs “fraudulently bestowed on the PPP”.

He added that the JI will do the same for the UCs “provided to the PPP in a mischievous manner in the name of recounting”. He also announced launching a mass contact campaign in the city to resolve the burning issues of Karachiites even before taking the oath. He said the JI workers will also thank Karachiites for their support to the party.