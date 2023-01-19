 
close
Thursday January 19, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Missed the train

January 19, 2023

Pakistanis would have never have thought of seeing the day when even some vegetables become a luxury, let alone meat. It is now becoming clear that our chance at the rapid growth, enjoyed by much of Asia over the past few decades, is gone.

Our leaders have wasted valuable time, and we will pay for it by remaining a poor, struggling country for the foreseeable future.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

Comments