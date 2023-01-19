Missed the train

Pakistanis would have never have thought of seeing the day when even some vegetables become a luxury, let alone meat. It is now becoming clear that our chance at the rapid growth, enjoyed by much of Asia over the past few decades, is gone.
Our leaders have wasted valuable time, and we will pay for it by remaining a poor, struggling country for the foreseeable future.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
One of the major causes of inflation in Pakistan is our flawed economic policies. For example, the government’s...
This refers to the letter ‘Ugly defeat’ by Malik ul Quddoos. It would appear that the PTI’s conspiracy...
Pakistan’s trade with India has seen many fluctuations over the years. Most recently, we opted to restrict trade...
The rising cost of living is putting a strain on many families and businesses, and it is becoming increasingly...
The constitution of Pakistan and the relevant existing laws prohibit all forms of cruel, inhumane and degrading...
There are several major challenges to women’s equality in Pakistan, including cultural and societal barriers, lack...
