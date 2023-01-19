Chemotherapy

The rising cost of living is putting a strain on many families and businesses, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for people to make ends meet. The main cause of inflation is the lack of fiscal and monetary discipline in the government.
The government must cut spending and raise interest rates, and implement policies to promote industrial investment. These are unpopular measures, but it is the treatment that our economy needs to stay afloat.
Laiba Mohsin Mir
Rawalpindi
One of the major causes of inflation in Pakistan is our flawed economic policies. For example, the government’s...
This refers to the letter ‘Ugly defeat’ by Malik ul Quddoos. It would appear that the PTI’s conspiracy...
Pakistan’s trade with India has seen many fluctuations over the years. Most recently, we opted to restrict trade...
Pakistanis would have never have thought of seeing the day when even some vegetables become a luxury, let alone meat....
The constitution of Pakistan and the relevant existing laws prohibit all forms of cruel, inhumane and degrading...
There are several major challenges to women’s equality in Pakistan, including cultural and societal barriers, lack...
Comments