Chemotherapy

The rising cost of living is putting a strain on many families and businesses, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for people to make ends meet. The main cause of inflation is the lack of fiscal and monetary discipline in the government.

The government must cut spending and raise interest rates, and implement policies to promote industrial investment. These are unpopular measures, but it is the treatment that our economy needs to stay afloat.

Laiba Mohsin Mir

Rawalpindi