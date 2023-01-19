Unconstitutional methods

The constitution of Pakistan and the relevant existing laws prohibit all forms of cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment or punishment. Our governments have failed to enforce the said prohibition. By now, there have been a plethora of news reports and studies on how our police do not hesitate to use torture and other illegal methods against alleged criminals.
The authorities issue the occasional condemnation of excessive use of force against individuals, but the air of impunity surrounding police officers who cross the line remains intact. One can only wonder when this nation will finally decide that they have gone too far and need more supervision.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
