Energy and infrastructure

One of the main challenges facing Pakistan’s economy is its energy crisis. The country has been facing a severe shortage of electricity for several years, which has had a negative impact on both consumer and industrial activity. The government has been implementing various measures to address this issue, such as building new power plants and investing in renewable energy sources, but the problem remains a significant obstacle to economic growth.
Another major challenge is the country’s poor infrastructure. Pakistan’s transportation and communication infrastructure is inadequate and outdated, which makes it difficult for businesses to operate efficiently. The government must address the energy crisis and poor infrastructure if we are to become a strong and prosperous economy.
Maryam Rafique
Lahore
One of the major causes of inflation in Pakistan is our flawed economic policies. For example, the government’s...
This refers to the letter ‘Ugly defeat’ by Malik ul Quddoos. It would appear that the PTI’s conspiracy...
Pakistan’s trade with India has seen many fluctuations over the years. Most recently, we opted to restrict trade...
Pakistanis would have never have thought of seeing the day when even some vegetables become a luxury, let alone meat....
The rising cost of living is putting a strain on many families and businesses, and it is becoming increasingly...
The constitution of Pakistan and the relevant existing laws prohibit all forms of cruel, inhumane and degrading...
Comments