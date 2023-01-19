Energy and infrastructure

One of the main challenges facing Pakistan’s economy is its energy crisis. The country has been facing a severe shortage of electricity for several years, which has had a negative impact on both consumer and industrial activity. The government has been implementing various measures to address this issue, such as building new power plants and investing in renewable energy sources, but the problem remains a significant obstacle to economic growth.

Another major challenge is the country’s poor infrastructure. Pakistan’s transportation and communication infrastructure is inadequate and outdated, which makes it difficult for businesses to operate efficiently. The government must address the energy crisis and poor infrastructure if we are to become a strong and prosperous economy.

Maryam Rafique

Lahore