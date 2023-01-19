Not when but who

This letter refers to the article ‘Time for an election’ by Mosharraf Zaidi (January 17, 2023). With the PTI’s appeal slowly fading, as revealed by the local elections in urban Sindh, fresh elections are unlikely to give any party a decisive win. And that would mean a continuation of the present misery, made worse by a lame-duck caretaker government without the authority to make tough decisions. Elections never have and, likely, never will solve our major problems as long as the people we elect remain largely the same. The PTI was merely a new face at the top, with the same old crowd beneath.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi