Not when but who

This letter refers to the article ‘Time for an election’ by Mosharraf Zaidi (January 17, 2023). With the PTI’s appeal slowly fading, as revealed by the local elections in urban Sindh, fresh elections are unlikely to give any party a decisive win. And that would mean a continuation of the present misery, made worse by a lame-duck caretaker government without the authority to make tough decisions. Elections never have and, likely, never will solve our major problems as long as the people we elect remain largely the same. The PTI was merely a new face at the top, with the same old crowd beneath.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
One of the major causes of inflation in Pakistan is our flawed economic policies. For example, the government’s...
This refers to the letter ‘Ugly defeat’ by Malik ul Quddoos. It would appear that the PTI’s conspiracy...
Pakistan’s trade with India has seen many fluctuations over the years. Most recently, we opted to restrict trade...
Pakistanis would have never have thought of seeing the day when even some vegetables become a luxury, let alone meat....
The rising cost of living is putting a strain on many families and businesses, and it is becoming increasingly...
The constitution of Pakistan and the relevant existing laws prohibit all forms of cruel, inhumane and degrading...
Comments