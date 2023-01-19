The recent Oxfam report – shared at Davos 2023 – has asked world leaders to do something about the ever-evolving inequality virus across the world. The statistics shared by the aid group reveal how the world’s wealthiest have doubled their wealth over the last 10 years. The report, ‘Survival of the Richest’, further reveals that the richest one per cent has accumulated wealth 74 times more than the bottom 50 per cent. That countries across the world, including the most developed ones, are facing a severe cost-of-living crisis is enough to describe how people are losing their ability to pay for the essentials.

The rise of billionaires, over the back of free-market policies, has had devastating impacts on those stuck below the poverty line. The report calls for cutting down the number of billionaires by half by 2030 through several 'billionaire-busting' policies, which include a high rate of taxes. Billionaires in the US hardly pay any taxes and enjoy the wealth they accumulate through low-paid labour. In Pakistan, although corporate taxes are high, elite privileges – subsidies handed out to the corporate sector, political class, etc – consume around six per cent (or $17.4 billion) of the country’s GDP. The Covid-19-induced economic fallout resulted in massive layoffs across the country. No employer had a severance plan for its workers. Prior to this, foreign companies would outsource work to factories in Pakistan. The government also came up with stimulus packages for the corporate sector, with no financial assistance for the unemployed.

This cannot go on for long. Elite entrepreneurs should no longer be allowed to profit off of the sweat and blood of labourers. The shift to contractual employment allows companies to not pay gratuity or provident fund. The recent floods in Pakistan have pushed millions of people below the poverty line, besides leaving thousands of them homeless. The economic crises caused by the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have shown that the world needs a reset. Equitable distribution of wealth is the only way forward. The government should use the revenue collected through wealth tax on social welfare programmes. We have seen the government slashing subsidies for the poor and funds for assistance programmes under the guise of austerity measures, leaving the already weak helpless. The Davos summit is usually seen as the meeting of the uber-rich. So, it is rather encouraging that the damning report was shared at a forum where those who are responsible for sharp divisions across the world come together to discuss their strategies for the future. The global elite have formed a transnational club of sorts where the rules do not apply to them. Just as the problem is global, the solution too must be global.