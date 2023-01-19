Charter of economy demanded

LAHORE: Business chambers on Wednesday urged all political parties to sign a charter of economy before general elections in the country, warning that the chambers would boycott the elections if the political leaderships failed to build a consensus on the country’s fragile economy.

Over 54 presidents of different chambers of Commerce and Industry jointly said that at the International Chambers Summit 2023, organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The chambers’ chiefs also had a meeting with the President Arif Alvi on sidelines of the summit, where they apprised the President about grievances of the business community and called for their early resolution.

Alvi emphasised that the business community, general public, and all other segments of the society should play their positive role to help bring stability. He further stated that businessmen must set goals and directions to achieve financial objectives of enterprises for economic prosperity.