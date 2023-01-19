Gold gains Rs2,100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs2,100 per tola on Wednesday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs186,500 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,801 to Rs159,894. In the international market, gold rates increased by $6 to $1,915 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,800.41. Local jewellers said gold rates remained higher by Rs2,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.