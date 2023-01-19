Rupee extends losses

KARACHI: The rupee lost more ground against the dollar on Wednesday amid delayed IMF loan programme and lack of a clear alternative strategy, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit fell 0.11 percent to 228.91 against the dollar.

The domestic currency lost 25 paisas to close at 239 per dollar in the kerb market.

“The state of Pakistan's foreign exchange has been progressively worse. The deadlock between the IMF and the government over crucial structural reforms has weighed on the local unit, said a currency dealer.

More than $10 billion has been promised by international donors for flood relief. Saudi Arabia and other ally nations are likewise showing a willingness to contribute to the buildup of forex reserves by placing additional deposits. But it seems like the majority of the pledges are dependent on Pakistan restarting the stalled International Monetary Fund’s programme.

However, according to SBP governor Jameel Ahmad, the country will begin to receive US dollar inflows from next week, which will support the central bank's fast declining foreign exchange reserves. He acknowledged that the country's reserves had declined significantly while speaking to businessmen at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, where he also stated that projects in the pipeline would assist to raise them.

“To figure out the direction of the rupee, we must wait and observe how the market will respond to the SBP governor's statement that the country will begin to receive foreign currency inflows starting next week,” the dealer added.

In the week ending January 6, the central bank's foreign exchange reserves fell to $4.34 billion, lowest since February 2014.