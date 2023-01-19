PSX partners with Karandaaz to bring SMEs on GEM Board

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) signed an agreement with Karandaaz (KRN) on Wednesday to promote the GEM Board to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and provide them with technical assistance for listing to the board, a statement said.

Managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of PSX Farrukh H Khan and CEO of Karandaaz Pakistan signed the pact at a gong ceremony held at the exchange.

According to details, PSX approached KRN to facilitate small businesses in raising capital for the growth of their business. With the signing of the agreement, PSX and KRN have joined hands to aid eligible small to medium growth enterprises in their quest to list on the GEM Board by making grants available to them.

Speaking at the occasion, Farrukh Khan, stated, “Today we mark an important day for the enhancement of Pakistan’s capital market whereby we are facilitating and supporting eligible small to medium growth enterprises to list on PSX’s GEM Board.”

He stated that the agreement had set the ball rolling for a grant to cover part of the listing expenses for 5 eligible growth enterprises to list on the GEM Board. “Cost plays a significant role in the decision-making of the small enterprises to list and raise capital. Hence, this will reduce the cost of raising capital for these companies.”

The agreement was culmination of the joint initiative of PSX and KRN to promote and support the SMEs to raise capital and grow their businesses by listing on the GEM Board, he added. Waqas ul Hasan said the partnership was in line with a KRN’s mission of helping SMEs access private capital for growth. “I am confident our funding will help PSX in creating strong pipeline for GEM listing and developing it as a robust channel for eventual listing on the main board.”

Also present at the event, Jo Moir, development director at the British High Commission, said the UK government had been pleased to support the initiative through Karandaaz, adding ‘The GEM project allows SMEs access to finance on the capital markets, enabling them to grow and fulfill their potential. In this way, SMEs can become the engine of growth for Pakistan’s economy”.

Chairperson of KRN and PSX Shamshad Akhtar was of the view that the grant support to position enterprises for listing would open avenues for equity and debt. Listed companies would be elevated to an exclusive league within the SME segment that had demonstrated institutional maturity and ambition and prospects for growth, she added. She further stated business characteristics were essential for entities that aspire to mark the business landscape of the country with an unparalleled growth performance and venture into international markets.

“Attracting new listings on the GEM Board is a strategic priority of the exchange. I must acknowledge that creating momentum in a market for smaller firms, such as GEM Board, will be challenging, but the potential rewards for both the exchange and the economy in general will make the effort worthwhile,” Akhtar said.