Microsoft to axe 10,000 employees over poor economy

DAVOS: Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said it would eliminate 10,000 jobs and take a $1.2-billion charge, as its cloud-computing customers reassess their spending and the company braces for potential recession.

The layoff, far larger than cuts by Microsoft last year, pile on to tens of thousands of job cuts across the technology sector that's long past its strong growth during the pandemic.

Its shares fell about 1 percent.

The news comes even as the software maker is set to ramp up spending in generative artificial intelligence that is the new bright spot for the industry.

Just this week, its chief executive touted AI to world leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland, claiming the technology would transform its products and touch people around the globe. Microsoft has looked at adding to its $1-billion stake in OpenAI, the startup behind the Silicon Valley chatbot sensation known as ChatGPT.

In a note to employees, CEO Satya Nadella attempted to address the divergent realities.

Customers wanted to "optimize their digital spend to do more with less" and "exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one," he said. "At the same time, the next major wave of computing is being born with advances in AI."

Nadella said the layoffs, affecting less than 5 percent of Microsoft's workforce, would conclude by the end of March, with notifications beginning Wednesday. However, Microsoft would keep hiring in "strategic areas," he said.

The Jan. 18 timing corresponds with the date its retail and cloud-computing rival Amazon.com Inc has said more employees will be notified in its own 18,000-person layoffs.

The cuts reflect broader belt-tightening in the technology sector. The CEO of another company serving enterprises, Palantir Technologies Inc, this week told Reuters that reducing cloud spending was a top-ten priority of his customers.

More than 150,000 tech-company workers faced job cuts in 2022, according to tracking site Layoffs.fyi. Among them were 11,000 at Facebook's parent Meta Platforms Inc, representing the breadth of workforce reductions stretching beyond enterprise IT to ad-based business and the consumer internet.

Microsoft said it would take a billion-dollar charge from severance costs among other changes. U.S.-eligible staff, for instance, will get healthcare coverage and stock vesting for six months.