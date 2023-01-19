PPMA urges continuity in raw material import to avert drug crisis

KARACHI: Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) has appealed the government to adopt emergency fiscal measures so import of raw materials for medicines and essential equipment could be resumed.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, PPMA Central Chairman Syed Farooq Bukhari, accompanied by other office-bearers of his association, said the

prevailing foreign exchange crisis had badly hit the production of medicines in the country.

Drug producers had run out of compulsory resources required for indigenous production of essential medicines in the country.

The government should treat drug manufacturers as an essential industry, and its raw materials should remain available throughout the year without hurdles caused by the unavailability of dollars with banks.

Bukhari said that drug makers should continue with their production even during wartime, like any other essential service or industry.

Despite facing unnecessary price regulations in the recent past, drug manufacturers had been efficiently fulfilling the demand of up to 95 percent of the medicines required in the country.

However, now around 770 drug producers in the country were facing a serious crisis as they could not import essential raw and packaging materials required for producing over 90 percent of medicines needed by patients in the country.

He said that a massive sum of $150 million would be required to import the medicines otherwise indigenously produced in the country.

“If the crisis continued any further, the drug industry would be left with no choice but to resort to downsizing,” as without essential raw material indigenous drug manufacturing would be halted.

He said that similar imports of essential surgical and medical equipment had been halted due to the prevailing economic crisis causing immense problems in the treatment of critically ill patients.

The PPMA chairman urged the government to make sure that ample foreign exchange should remain available to ensure uninterrupted import of essential pharma raw materials and surgical equipment.

“The Pakistani pharmaceutical industry has already undergone much trouble due to unnecessary checks on prices of medicines,” he said, and added the industry should not have to face the current crisis caused by the unavailability of dollars.

“The government should adopt emergency corrective measures,” he urged.