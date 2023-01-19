C/A deficit narrows to $3.7 billion in July-Dec

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account (C/A) deficit shrank by 60 percent in first six months of the current fiscal year, according to the central bank data, thanks to govt measures to reduce imports as the cash-strapped country battles a worsening economic crisis.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday shared that the C/A deficit had fallen to $3.7 billion in July to December, 2022, from $9.1 billion in the same period a year earlier. The deficit narrowed 78 percent year-on-year to $400 million in December.

A decline in the C/A shortfall is driven by the efforts to bridge the trade gap. The central bank and the government implemented some administrative measures to rationalise imports.

In July-December FY2023, total imports decreased 18 percent to $29.5 billion, while exports also decreased 7 percent to $14.2 billion.

Restrictions have helped slow the growth of imports, but as foreign reserves are rapidly depleting, there is a chronic lack of dollars.

As a result, several businesses

have shut down being unable to import even raw materials, machinery, or

parts.

At $4.3 billion as of January 6, the central bank's foreign exchange reserves have decreased by $1.2 billion, leaving Pakistan, which is in the midst of a crisis, with only three weeks' worth of import coverage.

Additionally, exports are suffering from a lack of raw materials, the government's control over the exchange rate, a fall in demand, and skyrocketing inflation among the country’s main trading partners.

In the first half of the current fiscal year, remittances, which are essential to the economy and provide a much-needed inflow of dollars to bolster foreign exchange reserves and finance the current account deficit, fell by 11 percent to $14.1 billion.

Experts expect that the C/A deficit will remain at 2 percent of GDP in FY2023. Despite the fact that administrative actions and lower commodity prices have contributed to reducing the deficit, the effect is anticipated to be fleeting because of a decline in exports and remittances.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme revival has not yet made much headway. In defiance of the IMF's proposal for a free-floating currency rate, Finance Minister Ishaq

Dar controls the exchange rate, which

is now trading at an Rs30/USD premium in the open market, according to analysts.

The IMF's demands to stop circular debt through increases in energy prices and tax revenue are also being delayed. A systematic danger for Pakistan has greatly increased as a result of the impasse.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allies have dissolved the Punjab and KP assemblies as the political situation worsens.

However, following financing commitments from the Middle East, Pakistan expects dollar inflows in the coming days, which may help the country’s foreign exchange reserves.