JI protests ‘rigging’ in Karachi’s LG polls

CHARSADDA: The workers and activists of local chapter of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday staged a protest against the alleged rigging in the local government elections held in Karachi and Hyderabad the previous day.

Hundreds of the JI workers and activists, spearheaded by Saifullah Durrani, Ashfaq Khan and others, gathered outside the press club and chanted slogans against the Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government.

They alleged that the PPP government in Sindh had again committed massive rigging to manipulate results and reduce the seats of JI.

The PPP government, they added, had made mockery of the democratic norms but the JI would not accept the altered results.

The speakers said that JI workers and activists were now holding protest rallies at local level in the first phase but, in the second phase, they would leave for Islamabad for staging a protest sit-in outside the election Commission of Pakistan.