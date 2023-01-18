Plan to overcome gas shortages in two weeks

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik photographed on December 5, 2022. PID file

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik Tuesday informed the Senate that two new policies to overcome the problem of gas shortage were almost ready and would be unveiled in the next two weeks.

During the Question-Hour in the Upper House of Parliament, Malik hinted at a massive increase in gas tariff at an appropriate time.

He said one of the policies was about the reopening of shut wellheads, while the other related to the exploration of tight gas. However, he maintained that the issue of gas shortages and the ban on new connections will stay for years.

With reference to the new policies, the minister said the results will appear in three to four years due to the time-consuming exploration process. He pointed out that it would be unwise to give new connections in the present circumstances.

The minister explained that the country produced a total of 3,200 MMCFT gas of which 200 MMCFT was used for extraction and 1,400 MMCFT went directly from the wells to power and fertiliser sectors.

He said the SNGPL in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) required 1,400 MMCFT against the supply of 680 MMCFT in the months of December and January. He noted that gas production was depleting 8-10 percent a year, adding that the ban on new connections was in the national interest. He also recalled that the ban on new connections had been imposed by the previous PTI government, which also amended the Ogra law to suspend new connections till the gap between demand and supply was met. The minister said it was a correct decision and there was no need to revisit it.

After the opposition leader’s claim that gas tariff had been hiked by 74 percent with retrospective effect and consumers will have to pay additional dues applicable from July 2022, the minister explained that the Ogra proposal had not been approved and clarified that no consumer had been sent a bill with new tariff nor would it be sent. The minister conceded that a bigger debate was currently underway on how to move about and in view of the price hike, the government for now had decided not to put an additional burden on gas consumers. But it meant burdening the exchequer. He was of the opinion that it would be inevitable to massively increase the tariff at an ‘appropriate time’.

Meanwhile, the details of expenses of the Prime Minister’s Office from 2019 to 2021 were presented in the House.

Answering a question, Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan said during three years, a budget of Rs1.17 billion was allocated for the Prime Minister’s Office while the expenses remained more than Rs1 billion. Data shared with the House shows that the expenses of Prime Minister’s Office were Rs315.920 million in year 2019-20, which slightly declined to 300.452 million in 2020-21. The maximum expenses of Rs384.531 million were incurred in year 2021-22.

PPP Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi said former prime minister Imran Khan talked about coming to the office by bicycle and preached simplicity and austerity but travelled by a helicopter. He said according to the data, Imran Khan spent Rs1 billion as PM. The Senate will now meet on Friday morning.