DHA, Paragon Developers launch mall

The inauguration ceremony of the project was held at DHA, Islamabad in which DHA-I, Paragon officials, real estate dealers and a large number of people participated. A music concert was also organised on this occasion in which the participants enjoyed the songs, 'ghazals' and 'qawwalis' of renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Addressing the ceremony, Administrator Defence Housing Authority, Islamabad Brigadier Muhammad Jawad said “Today is a very important day for DHA that we are starting a unique project together with the most reliable partner Paragon Developers.” He said that besides DHA’s part in revolution in the world of housing, DHA is also playing an active role in the fields’ community welfare, high living standards, horticulture and sports. Highlighting characteristics of the project, he said that it shall be a true reflection of its name - “Aurum - ie Gold” and buying Gold is never a loss.

Aftab Siddiqui, group chairman of Paragon, said that their journey started thirty-one years ago, and since 2014, big projects have been completed in Islamabad. Now we are starting ‘Aurum One’ project in collaboration with DHA. We believe that our project has no comparison with any other project in Islamabad. ‘Aurum One’ will be a 35-storey high-rise building comprising of 2 towers, modern residential apartments and shopping mall according to international standards. It shall be an exemplary project on GT Road, Rawalpindi.

Paragon Constructors CEO Anam Siddiqui said that Paragon Developers Pvt Ltd is a leading company in the country which has completed several important projects in the construction sector. After great success in Karachi, now in collaboration with DHA, we are starting a mega project 'Aurum One', which will be an ideal luxury residential project. At this occasion, the project design and model was also revealed, and applications for booking of the project was formally started.