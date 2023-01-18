Feeding points for birds established at 9th Avenue

Islamabad : The civic agency has established feeding points for birds at 9th Avenue with an aim to promote biodiversity in tandem with increasing development projects in the capital city.

According to the details, the idea of establishing feeding points for birds has been conceived in developed countries where such initiatives are often taken to protect and promote biodiversity. The conservationists have appreciated this initiative and informed that some bird species manage to live in a noise-polluted environment quite well, protecting themselves from its negative effects by using adaptations like the Lombard effect.

“Noise is most probably one of the main factors acting on bird populations inhabiting the vicinities of roads, but the basic problem is the synergistic effect of different habitat factors and parameters that shape and modify such populations,” they said.

They said, “Birds constitute an important component of most ecosystems; they contribute to many ecosystem services and can be useful indicators of habitat quality and biodiversity.”

Roadsides can harbour remarkable biodiversity; thus, they are increasingly considered habitats with potential for conservation value. To improve the construction and management of roadside habitats with positive effects on biodiversity, we require a quantitative understanding of important influential factors that drive both positive and negative effects of roads.

An official has said that the rapid development of the road infrastructure in recent years has adversely affected the natural habitats of birds.

The main effects of this have been the loss or deteriorating quality of habitats, the withdrawal of birds as a result of disturbance, and excessive noise in the neighbourhood of roads, he said.

He said “The establishment of feeding points will certainly help promote biodiversity because many bird species have the ability to get familiarized with the changing environment. If they get food and water then they will also make their habitats near roads and highways.”