TME, Pearson join hands for education promotion

Islamabad : The two educational groups Pearson Education Limited and The Millennium Education Group (TME) have joined hands to offer Pearson Edexcel suits of qualifications to students from early years iPrimary at all campuses and international GCSE at selected campuses of The Millennium Education Group Pakistan, says a press release.

The two sides signed an agreement to formalise this collaboration during a ceremony held in Islamabad, says a press release. The agreement was signed by Kathryn Booth, director of Pearson Schools Qualifications, Middle East, Pakistan, North Africa & Turkey, and Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, founder & CEO of The Millennium Education Group. Senior officials of both the organisations, academicians and guest students were also present on the occasion. This collaboration will allow Pearson and TME Group to continue collaborating for Pearson Edexcel Exams, support resources and professional development courses.

Both sides intend to collaborate on a project to introduce Early Years programmes for their students and iPrimary in their all branches. In the second phase this collaboration will extend to international GCSE and A level in the main campuses.

This collaboration is to allow TME Group to evaluate the effectiveness of Pearson’s academic assessments, exam preparations, training provision, technology, center administration and support on an annual basis Pearson will provide TME with unmatched data analysis and exam support tools, PD teachers training and resources support. On the other hand, TME will offer students no competing exams of Pearson Edexcel qualifications, support Pearson’s qualifications monitoring process, professional development courses, introduce the programme’s at their all campuses and branches. Kathryn Booth appreciated the leadership of TME Group for their ongoing collaboration with Pearson through their valued partnership of ten years. She highlighted the significance of Pearson Edexcel qualifications saying the students at TME will get a rich opportunity to equip themselves with critical skills to enable them to succeed in future education and the world of work.

In his remarks on the occasion, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq, founder & CEO TME Group said that we have always strived to go the extra mile to bring better academic opportunities to our students. He expressed his full confidence in the academic programs development capacities of the Pearson and said that our students will be able to get the Pearson Edexcel qualifications to potentially enter the arena of international education in renowned educational institutions.