HR certification programme

Islamabad: The Top Employers Institute (TEI) programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity & inclusion, wellbeing and more.

The Top Employers Institute (TEI) has announced PTC as a ‘Top Employer’ in Pakistan for 2023. Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) has been certified as a top employer by the reputed TEI and it ranks in the top 25% of top employers in the benchmark group, based on its overall score of 95.68%. The company’s top 3 scores were in the develop, shape and unite categories.

TEI CEO David Plink says: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations and we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified top employers 2023. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023.”

While commenting on the achievement, Ali Akbar, PTC’s managing director, said that ensuring equal opportunity, favourable work environment and wellbeing for every individual attached to PTC is at the core of our mission and achieving that mission means incorporating it into everything we do, and into every relationship we build Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in people practices. The programme has certified and recognised 2,053 top employers in 121 countries/regions across five continents. These certified top employers positively impact the lives of over 9.5 million employees globally.