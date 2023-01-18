LAHORE:Punjab University awarded PhD degrees to its 10 scholars in different subjects after approval of their theses. According to the spokesperson, Yasmin Badshah was awarded degree in the subject of Zoology, Dure-e-Shahwar in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Bushra Haleem in the subject of Education, Zulfiqar Ahmad in the subject of Information Management, Nabeel Ahmed Khan in the subject of Islamic Studies, Muafia Shafiq in the subject of Environmental Sciences, Khadijah Butt in the subject of Education, Ammara Tariq Cheema in the subject of Political Science, Ijaz Butt in the subject of Commerce and Muhammad Ashraf in the subject of Chemical Engineering.