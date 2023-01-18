Hiring private persons for official duties: Directive to take action against patwaris

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Department Punjab has directed regional directors to comply with orders of Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench and initiate appropriate proceedings against Patwaris found involved in hiring the services of private persons for the performance of their official duties. It was mentioned in the notification that despite the issuance of directions by the LHC, Bahawalpur bench, the practice of hiring the services of private persons for the performance of official duties was continues and complaints were being received from the general public. According to the letter, the authority has taken serious notice of this practice and issued directions to ensure the compliance of above-mentioned order in letter and spirit under intimation to this HQ.

ACE Director General Nadeem Sarwar ordered the regional directors to send reports to the headquarters office every week regarding the implementation of the court decision. It should be noted that Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench while passing judgment on the petition filed by Rafiq Ahmed ordered that the ACE DG should take legal action against those Patwaris who were hiring private persons to carry out their government affairs. In the court order, it was said that in case of any such incident, ACE DG, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner concerned should also take action.