‘All-out effort to protect minorities’ religious places’

LAHORE:Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Habib ur Rehman has said that the Board is taking all possible measures for the renovation, upgradation and protection of religious worship places of minorities in Pakistan. He said this while addressing a press briefing held at ETPB office on Tuesday.

Board Secretary M Nasir Akram, CEO Kartarpur Abu Bakr Aftab Qureshi, Additional Secretary Rana Shahid Saleem, Sanaullah Khan and Spokesman Board Aamir Hussain Hashmi were also present on this occasion.

ETPB Chairman said digital library and museum are being established in Nankana Sahib to highlight the historical heritage of religious worship places of minorities. “The steps are being taken to accommodate pilgrims from all over the world and committees have been formed for Vaisakhi Mela arrangements,” he said. He further said that the birthplace of Sikh leader Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Gujranwala will be renovated. ETPB Chairman said all records of the Board have been digitised and the properties are being marked with the support of Sparco. “The process of transfer of property has also been computerized and the board expenses are reduced while staff efficiency is being improved”.

He said Kartarpur corridor's monthly expenses have be reduced by 50 percent, full benefits will be obtained from the solar system and 24-hour medical facilities will be provided in the Kartarpur corridor. “The number of scholarships for Hindu and Sikh students named after Baba Guru Nanak have been increased from 50 to 100 and it will be increased further”.