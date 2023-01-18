Cold wave to persist

LAHORE:The provincial metropolis continued to witness cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave was approaching Balochistan, and likely to persist today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday). Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped to -17°C while in Lahore, it was 01°C and maximum was 19°C.