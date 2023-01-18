PDMA set to launch Smog App

LAHORE:Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Faisal Fareed chaired an important meeting regarding the elimination of smog and the establishment of Smog App in the PDMA committee room on Tuesday. Director Coordination PDMA and others participated in the meeting.
PDMA DG stated that the preparation of Smog App was in the final stages and the citizens would be able to download the App from Google play store. All relevant institutions will also have access to the App, he remarked. He said that citizens will be able to upload complaints on the App against those who cause smog and all the bodies concerned will be able to see the complaints directly.
Meanwhile, PDMA and UET signed an MoU to promote research for the betterment of disaster management work at UET on Tuesday.
LAHORE:Punjab University awarded PhD degrees to its 10 scholars in different subjects after approval of their theses....
LAHORE:District administration on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of subsidised flour from the...
LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Department Punjab has directed regional directors to comply with orders of...
LAHORE:Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Habib ur Rehman has said that the Board is taking all possible measures...
LAHORE: Lahore police provided security to the teams and workers administering polio drops to children on the second...
LAHORE:The provincial metropolis continued to witness cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions here Tuesday...
Comments