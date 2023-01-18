PDMA set to launch Smog App

LAHORE:Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Faisal Fareed chaired an important meeting regarding the elimination of smog and the establishment of Smog App in the PDMA committee room on Tuesday. Director Coordination PDMA and others participated in the meeting.

PDMA DG stated that the preparation of Smog App was in the final stages and the citizens would be able to download the App from Google play store. All relevant institutions will also have access to the App, he remarked. He said that citizens will be able to upload complaints on the App against those who cause smog and all the bodies concerned will be able to see the complaints directly.

Meanwhile, PDMA and UET signed an MoU to promote research for the betterment of disaster management work at UET on Tuesday.