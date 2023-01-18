Industrial Estates uplift works reviewed

LAHORE:Punjab Secretary Industries and Commerce Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf inspected the development works in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, M3 Industrial Estate of Faisalabad and Development Management Company on Tuesday.

FIEDMC CEO M Tanveer Jabbar gave a briefing regarding the construction of a grid station and other development works including the construction of the boundary wall of M3 Allama Iqbal Industrial City, effluent treatment plant, one-window facility, and Rescue 1122 facility.

The Secretary Industries and Commerce expressed his satisfaction over the speed of development works. He said that the government will provide full support to run the affairs of FIEDMC and that the company should carry out all its affairs in a transparent manner. The secretary later visited the head office of FIEDMC and reviewed the issues of Special Economic Zones in a meeting held there. Chairman FIEDMC Wasim Afzal gave a detailed briefing about the industrial units set up in the Industrial Estates. DC Faisalabad also attended the meeting. Secretary Industries and Commerce while addressing the meeting said that Special Economic Zones are engines of economic development and all possible facilities are being provided to the local and foreign investors. Excellent industrial infrastructure is provided in the Special Economic Zones. During the meeting, the secretary directed to speed up the pace of development work in industrial centres. He also took stock of void plots, prices of plots, pending dues by the industries and provision of electricity and gas and other ancillary facilities.

Trainee cops: A delegation of the under-training police officers of the 49th Special Training Programme paid a visit to the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. Representing the Chief Secretary, Secretary Higher Education Ahmed Raza Sarwar welcomed the delegates.

The delegation was briefed on ongoing development projects, E-governance and initiatives taken in the field of tourism in Punjab. Talking to the delegation, Ahmed Raza Sarwar said that reforms in education, health, agriculture and other sectors were underway in the province. He emphasised that the government officials should perform their duties diligently, honestly and with the spirit of public service.