Make public service motto of life, IG tells trainee cops

LAHORE:Punjab Inspector General Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that police service is a career in which officers and officials can beautify this world and the hereafter by performing their duties diligently.

He directed young officers to make public service and modern policing their motto and spare no effort to protect the life and property of the people and eliminate crimes from the society. He expressed these views while talking to trainee ASPs of 49th Specialised Training Course who toured Central Police Office on Tuesday. The delegation from National Police Academy, Islamabad included 36 under-training ASPs including 8 women officers.

IG said that police duty is full of challenges and only better manager proves to be successful police officer. He said that as a team leader, the one who gets the best performance from his subordinates is called a good officer. He urged the visiting delegation to highlight the positive image of police in public while promoting a sense of security among masses.

Additional IG Operations briefed the delegation about Punjab police's professional affairs, working and crime rate. They were shown a documentary about police service centers, service counters and other modern projects and operational procedures of Punjab Police.

At the end of the visit, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between IG Punjab and the officers under training. Additional IGs Welfare and Finance, Logistics and Procurement, Special Branch and CTD along with other officers were also present on this occasion.

PSCA hosts cyber security workshop: A training workshop was held at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) regarding cyber security and artificial intelligence here on Tuesday. The heads of various departments and technical teams of PSCA participated in the training session. Operation Commander briefed the former Additional DG FIA about the performance and working of the organisation.

A detailed briefing was also given to the former ADG FIA about women safety and other applications made by PSCA. Former Additional DG FIA Amar Hussain Jafri trained the officers of PSCA about online data protection techniques and artificial intelligence. He said that PSCA is playing a key role in improving security and crime suppression is possible only with the use of modern technology.