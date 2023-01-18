Greta Thunberg detained at coal mine protest

BERLIN: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was hauled away and detained on Tuesday during a protest near a German village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion, police said.

Thunberg has been in Germany for several days to support protests against the demolition of Luetzerath, which have become a symbol of resistance against fossil fuels. Images showed the activist, dressed in black, being picked up by police officers wearing helmets and then escorted to a waiting bus.

A police spokeswoman said a group of activists were in custody after having “broken away from the demonstration”, and run towards the edge of an open pit. Officials were working to identify the protesters in custody, and a decision would be made later about what further action to take, she said.

The spokeswoman added the activists had not been formally arrested. On Saturday, Thunberg joined thousands of demonstrators in a large-scale protest against the demolition of the hamlet, marching at the front of a procession.

She said it was “shameful” that the German government was “making deals and compromises with fossil fuel companies”. On Monday, the last two climate activists occupying the hamlet to stop it being razed left their underground hideout, marking the end of the police operation to evict them. Around 300 activists had occupied the village, staking out emptied buildings and constructing positions.