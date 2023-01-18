Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank

WEST BANK: Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man on Tuesday after he allegedly fired at troops in the occupied West Bank, medical and military officials said.
The Palestinian health ministry said Hamdi Abu Dayyeh, 40, was killed “by Israeli occupation bullets” in the southern town of Halhul. Israel´s army said an assailant shot at soldiers, “who responded with live fire and neutralised him.” An AFP photographer saw the body of a man beside a military tower at the northern entrance to the town, before it was covered by soldiers.
