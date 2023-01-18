Army to host National Clay event next month

KARACHI: Pakistan Army will host the 8th National clay shooting championship at Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery from February 11 to 17.

“The championship will be held in Lahore and to be hosted by Army, which did not participate in the 7th edition,” said Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan, Razi Ahmed Khan.

He added that all provinces, departments, forces and relevant affiliated units of NRAP will participate in this event.

“This championship will be considered the second phase of trials for selecting national squad for the Asian Games,” said Razi.

It is to be noted that Pakistan Navy won the 7th edition of the championship held in Karachi in October last.

Navy finished the championship with four gold and two silver medals while Sindh grabbed six medals (one gold, three silver, two bronze) for second position.