Iyer ruled out of NZ ODIs

NEW DELHI: A back injury has forced India batsman Shreyas Iyer out of the one-day international series against New Zealand, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday.
Rajat Patidar will replace Iyer in the squad from Wednesday’s opener in Hyderabad, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.
Iyer “will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management”, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement. The hosts are fresh from their 3-0 sweep of Sri Lanka as they prepare for this year’s 50-over World Cup at home.
