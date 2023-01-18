Sub-variants of Omicron: IHRA starts evaluating Covid-19 screening facilities at airports

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has launched a third-party evaluation of screening Covid-19 facilities available at all the entry points of the country including all international airports of the country to prevent entry of emerging sub-variants of the Omicron variant, officials said on Tuesday.

“On the directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the IHRA has launched a third-party evaluation of Covid-19 screening facilities at all the entry points of the country. Initially, assessment of screening facilities at international airports is being conducted”, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the IHRA Dr Quaid Saeed told The News.

The Aga Khan University (AKU) officials yesterday confirmed that one of the most infectious and immunity-evading sub-variants of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus (XBB.1.5) has been detected in Pakistan through genome sequencing although Covid-19 positivity is all time low in the country.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad Tuesday said Covid-19 cases were all time low as only five cases were detected in the country during last 24 hours and the Covid-19 positivity remained 0.27% while 12 people were in critical condition throughout the country.

Commenting on the third-party evaluation of the Covid-19 screening facilities at entry points, IHRA CEO Dr Quaid Saeed said they had been approached by the Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS, R&C) for the evaluation and responding to ministry’s call, IHRA approached all the provincial healthcare commissions in the country and sought their help.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHC) has already completed the evaluation of Covid-19 screening facilities available at the Peshawar International Airport. Teams of IHRA and Sindh Healthcare Commission visited Islamabad International Airport and Karachi International Airport respectively and ascertained details about Covid-19 screening facilities at these entry points”, he added.

According to Dr Saeed, in the first phase, provincial healthcare commissions would review healthcare screening facilities at all the international airports in their respective jurisdictions and present their reports to IHRA, which would be presented to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif through NHS, R&C.

To a query, he said in the second phase, screening facilities at land and sea routes would be assessed by the provincial healthcare commissions and added based on the results of this evaluation certain measures would be taken by the authorities to strengthen screening system to prevent infections especially new Covid-19 variants from entering the country.