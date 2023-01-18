ECP rejects delay, rigging charges

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday termed allegations on the recently-held local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad as baseless and due to ignorance.

“Some political parties have made allegations regarding the recent elections held in Karachi, Hyderabad, which are baseless and owing to ignorance. The ECP wants to make it clear that there is no delay in the results of the elections,” an ECP spokesperson maintained.

“If the memory of the accusers supports them, then they should remember that in 2015, the unofficial results of the local body elections were compiled in three days. The results of the election are not delayed. The results are coming on time,” it was emphasised.

The spokesperson contended that it is a misconception to compare the local body elections with the general elections, as in the general elections, every returning officer has a form of the same category and the names of all the candidates are on it: He takes the same category form from all the presiding officers and compiles it and issues form 47, which is relatively easy.

Whereas in the local body elections, it was explained a returning officer has at least five union councils and in every union council, there are 5 to 6 categories such as chairman/vice chairman, general member of each ward and one district council member etc. “When a returning officer makes the results of different categories, he needs as much effort and time as he can to make the results of an estimated 25 to 30 national assembly seats. When complaints regarding Form 11/12 were received on the media, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja himself contacted the ROs and inquired about it.

The ECP Secretary and Special Secretary were present in Karachi during the election process. They were in constant touch with the returning officers and that’s what the entire hierarchy focused on,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson contented there is no question of rigging: The polling agents of all political parties had taken forms 11 and 12, which were being compiled in the office of the returning officers. Such a complex process demands time; If anyone has an objection, match the result with the form 11/12 he has. If someone has such evidence, then there is a way in the law. In case of irregularities, the Election Commission will take strict action against the RO.