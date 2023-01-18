JI holds protests over ‘rigging’ in LG results

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR/ CHARSADDA: Like other parts of the country, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) registered a strong protest here on Tuesday against alleged rigging in the Karachi Local Government elections.

Central naib ameer of JI Mian Muhammad Aslam and North Punjab ameer Dr Tariq Saleem led protest demonstration in front of National Press Club. The JI workers including men and women, who were carrying party’s flags and placards, chanted slogans against “rigging”.

Mian Muhammad Aslam said the people of Karachi have given mandate to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and its leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in LG elections. “Karachi belongs to us, and we will not allow any power to commit dacoity,” the JI leader said.

He questioned as to why announcement of Karachi results were delayed for over 30 hours, while outcome of polls from other parts of the Sindh province continued to pour in on the evening of polling day.

Similarly in Charsadda, the workers and activists of local chapter of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged a protest against the alleged rigging in the local government elections held in Karachi and Hyderabad the previous day.

Hundreds of the JI workers and activists, spearheaded by Saifullah Durrani, Ashfaq Khan and others, gathered outside the press club and chanted slogans against the Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government. They alleged that the PPP government in Sindh had again committed massive rigging to manipulate results and reduce the seats of JI. The PPP government, they added, had made mockery of the democratic norms but the JI would not accept the altered results.

The speakers said that JI workers and activists were now holding protest rallies at local level in the first phase but, in the second phase, they would leave for Islamabad for staging a protest sit-in outside the election Commission of Pakistan. A similar protest was also held in Multan.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami head Sirajul Haqexpressed concern over the alleged rigging in Karachi local government by-polls and said the JI had emerged as the largest party despite the manipulations in results. He was speaking at a gathering after leading a demonstration against the alleged rigging in the by-election.

Sirajul Haq said there was full evidence of rigging in some seats in Karachi elections. Conspiracy had been hatched to block the way of JI and its mandate could be given to Pakistan People’s Party, he added.“I want to make it clear that JI has emerged as the biggest party in Karachi. We will not get into talks with the ruling PPP in the province unless our majority is acknowledged,” he added. All options of negotiation with independent candidates were open, he said and added that the JI believed in dialogue and they hoped that the PPP would return them their mandate.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI candidates were successful on the forms received from the polling stations, but later the election results were altered.Without transparency in the election, the country cannot move forward, he added.