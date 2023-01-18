CM lays foundation of over Rs4b projects

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of over Rs4 billion Data Darbar parking plaza, underpass and infrastructure improvement projects which would be completed in six to eight months to facilitate visitors and people of adjoining areas.

The parking plaza would have two basements and six floors with a parking facility for more than 500 vehicles. The parking plaza will be connected to the shrine’s basement through an underpass. LDA DG gave a briefing about the project.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Data Darbar parking plaza, underpass and infrastructure improvement project, the chief minister said that research would be done on the role and services of religious sages who promoted the religion through Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) University and a degree would be introduced to research saints like Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh and Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar etc. Raiwind is the best place to serve the religion, he noted and added that folding umbrellas would be installed on the premises of Data Darbar and Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar’s shrine in Pakpattan.

The food authority will also ensure the quality of community meals in the shrines, he said. He said that elevators would be installed in the parking plaza for elderly and disabled devotees. The government wants to improve the infrastructure as road closures cause difficulties during Urs, he maintained. Visitors would park their vehicles at the parking plaza to access the shrine on foot through the underground route, he stated and added that the government would facilitate devotees coming from abroad. The reconstruction and development of Data Darbar and Pakpattan shrines was the initiative of Rasikh Elahi and all of us, and this would provide direct facilities to the visitors.

In a few months, more than nine game-changer projects worth Rs23 billion have been launched for Lahore, he added and noted that Lahore has been made accessible from Sheikhupura and RUDA as roads are wide and comfortable. Mian Aslam Iqbal, Saeed-ul-Hasan Shah, Mian Rasheed, Haji Shahid Hameed, Aslam Tareen, secretary housing, secretary auqaf, secretary C&W, secretary information, administrator Data Darbar and others were present. The chief minister paid a visit to the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh and offered prayers for the country.