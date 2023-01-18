Four family members injured in water tank explosion

Four members of a family were injured when a wall of their house collapsed due to an underground water tank explosion in the Korangi neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Rescuers transported the injured to the Civil Hospital, where three of them were identified as Ibrahim Nawab, 75, Saima Kamran, 36, and Naveed, 10. The injured included a one-year-old child.

The police said the wall collapsed due to the water tank explosion, which occurred due to the accumulation of gas in the tank. On January 3, a 35-year-old man and his minor son were injured in an underground water tank explosion at a house in Korangi’s Allah Wala Town. Police said the explosion occurred due to the accumulation of gas in the tank.