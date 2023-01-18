Mercury again drops to single digit in city

The mercury in Karachi dropped to single digit once again on the night between Monday and Tuesday under the influence of the cold wave that has gripped the entire country, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday.

A PMD official said the weather was likely to remain cold and dry on Wednesday (today) with the minimum temperature ranging between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius. He said two westerly waves were likely to enter the country, and under their influence, the cold wave would subside in the city on the weekend.

A fresh westerly wave is likely to affect Balochistan from Wednesday (today). Under its influence, light rain or drizzle may occur in Jaccobabad, Kashmore, and other areas of Sindh on the 19th and 20th of January.”