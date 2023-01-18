JSMU told to stop PhD programmes in four departments

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has told the Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) to immediately stop the PhD programmes in its anatomy, histopathology, pharmacology and forensic medicine departments due to a lack of PhD teachers. The university has also been directed to withdraw the advertisement for admissions in the PhD programmes.

In a letter addressed to the JSMU registrar, HEC Quality Assurance Division (QAD) Director Munir Ahmad Jat said that it had been reported that the university had advertised for admissions in basic medical sciences without having the relevant faculty in the sub-fields of anatomy, histopathology, pharmacology and forensic medicine.

He said that according to the HEC’s policy, the university can offer level 7 and 8 programmes in the above-mentioned sub-fields, subject to the fulfilment of the minimum faculty requirement in each field, along with other requirements of the programme.

Hence, he added, the JSMU is directed to withdraw the advertisement and stop admissions in the above-mentioned sub-fields, unless the university has the minimum relevant faculty in the fields.

The letter said the JSMU can offer admissions in biochemistry, a sub-field of basic medical sciences, as three faculty members have been nominated for PhD: Assistant Professor Dr Quratul Ain Inam, Assistant Professor Dr Uzma Naseeb and Assistant Professor Dr Abid Ali.

The university was advised to strictly comply with the HEC’s policies prescribed for the MS, MPhil and PhD equivalent programmes, including the minimum standards for faculty, programme duration, credit hours and semester guidelines, as notified by the HEC.

The HEC official also told the JSMU registrar that the Postgraduate Programme Review Committee would monitor the parameters mentioned above during their visit to the university.

He said that in case of a change in faculty, the JSMU should inform the QAD immediately to update the NOC status in the database. He added that the HEC reserved the right to withdraw the NOC issued if the university could not demonstrate its ability and commitment to meet the minimum HEC criteria and guidelines.