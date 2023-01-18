Dubious results

The recently declared results of the Provincial Planning Services (PPS) examination raises many questions about the credibility of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC). Many candidates, including myself, who attained good marks in the written portion of the examination have been awarded zero marks, out of 50, in the interview, which is highly questionable.

On the other hand, some candidates who got comparatively less marks in the written examination were given 35-45 marks in the interview. Such arbitrary marking criteria dishearten and waste the valuable time of many aspiring candidates. The KPPSC needs to implement a more objective, clear and transparent marking system

M Sayyad Alam

Peshawar