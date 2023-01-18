Out of focus

The current security situation demands greater attention and discussion. Pakistan has been facing multiple conflicts internally and externally. While the incidents of domestic terrorism are far lower than in previous eras, there has been a sharp increase since the Afghan Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. We have failed to address issues such as intolerance and bigotry. Hence, terror groups can still find plenty of people willing to do their dirty work within our borders.

The current political crisis has only compounded these problems. Security resources are being diverted towards dealing with protests, dissolutions and all other kinds of hoopla, creating space for criminals and terrorists. Furthermore, the crisis has resulted in the lack of clear nation vision and governance, hampering our response to the resurgent militants. The policymakers should be very alarmed about our current course and try to restore normalcy as soon as possible so they can deal with the threat at hand.

Muhammad Umar Yousafzai

Islamabad